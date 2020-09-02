Wanda Johnson

Body

Mrs. Wanda Lou Johnson, affectionately known as “Tutty” to her family, passed away August 26, 2020, in Covington, Georgia.

She was born in Blue Ridge, to the late Jerry and Lucille Whitlow Twiggs. She was a retired accountant from Mohawk Industries in Dalton, Georgia. Wanda was also a long time member of the Epworth First Baptist Church.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Grover Twiggs.

Survivors included her children and their spouses, Jay and Martha Johnson of Woodstock, Georgia; Marty and Janet Johnson of Cedartown, Georgia; and DeeDee and Clell Eskew of Covington, Georgia; grandchildren, Jessica Raub, Christopher Eskew, Heather Johnson, Amanda Eskew, Kelly Walkey and Adam Eskew; great-grandchildren, Kynlee Walkey, John Paul Raub and Jack Walkey; sisters, Jerrie Newberry, Vanette McGowan and Kathy Newman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Epworth First Baptist Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Tom Jordan officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Todd Dilbeck, Graylon Newman, Anthony Twiggs, Charles Twiggs, Steven Twiggs and Eric Twiggs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Epworth Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at P.O. Box 187, Epworth, Georgia, 30541 or to the American Diabetes Association online at www.diabetes.org.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, was in charge of the arrangements.