Sherry Taylor

Sherry Lynn Taylor, age 53, of Copperhill, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020.

She was born September 13, 1967, in Greenville, South Carolina. Sherry was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death of her father, Charles Noah Stiles.

Survivors are her mother, Mary Frances Mann (Steve) of Copperhill; children, Whitney Miranda Taylor, Brooklyn Lashay Taylor and Aleah Danielle Taylor, all of Copperhill; grandchildren, Gabriel Anderson, Liam Johnson and Greyson Anderson; brother, Charles Richard Stiles of Copperhill; and sisters, Diana Gail Stiles of Murphy, North Carolina, and Kristy Hickey of Dunlap, Tennessee, also survive.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Gerald Mann officiating. Music was provided by Janice Reid and Kristy Hickey. Interment followed in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Wolf Creek Road. Pallbearers were the Rev. Mark Reid, Brandon Mansbridge, William Geisler, James Lemley and Jason Harris. The family received friends at the funeral home Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour of 2 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill was in charge of the arrangements.