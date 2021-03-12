Body

Ronald Ray Leader, a United States Army veteran, retired FAA Air Traffic Controller, Mercer University graduate, former Board of Directors member for the National Railway Historical Society, longest serving General Manager to the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway from 2004 to 2015, history buff, train enthusiast, family man and so much more, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 80 in his home in Fayetteville, Georgia, Monday, January 11, 2021.

He is survived by his loving wife, Eugenia (Genie) Robitaille Leader; his daughters, Lisa Leader Hantz and Rhonda Leader Tulumello (Samuel); and his three grandchildren, who he loved most of all, Madison Hantz, Bradley Hantz and Charlie Tulumello. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Arthur Leader.

Ray was already signed up and planning to head back to Blue Ridge the last week in February to begin safety training for this year’s train season. He was a collector of railroad historical items and donated some of them to be displayed at the Southern Railroad Museum in Duluth, Georgia, as well as at the Ticket Office at the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway in Blue Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, the family has selected two of Ray’s favorite charities for those who wish to make a contribution in his memory: The Air Force Museum Foundation in Dayton, Ohio, and the Southeastern Railway Museum in Duluth.

The Blue Ridge Scenic Railway will hold a memorial service for Ray at a later date at the Blue Ridge Depot. Masks will be mandatory for all those that wish to attend.