Markie Huffman

Markie Lynn Huffman, age 67, of Turtletown passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

He was born in Copperhill, March 20, 1953, to the late J.T. Huffman and Martha Rhea Pack Huffman. He was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church. Markie worked as a dispatcher for the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, and he enjoyed fishing, listening to classic rock, and spending time with his granddaughter.

He is also preceded in death by his father-in-law, James E. “Junior” Loudermilk; and mother-in-law, Estelle Loudermilk.

Markie is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandra Huffman of Turtletown; daughters, Becky Towl of Turtletown, and Laura Todd of Turtletown; brother and sister-in-law, Travis and Shirley Huffman of Blue Ridge; sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Greg Newman of Blue Ridge; and granddaughter, Karleigh Todd.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, September 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Mount Vernon Baptist Church with the Rev. Doug Howard and the Rev. Jonathan Smith officiating. Music was provided by Pat Smith, Kevin Smith and Jodie Dilbeck. Interment followed in the church cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: David Baliles, Doug Baliles, Dwight “Pogie” Ingle, Bryan Todd, Don Picklesimer and Jerry Pack.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill was in charge of the arrangements.