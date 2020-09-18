John Hensley

Body

John Michael Hensley, age 64, of Ducktown, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

He was born April 29, 1956, in Norton, Virginia, the son of the late Harry Hensley and Mable Kaylor Hensley, and grew up in Norton.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Stephen “Stevie” Hensley and Walter “Rusty” Hensley.

John was a graduate of J.I. Burton High School class of 1974 in Norton. He played many sports in high school including football (a member of the 72 State Champions), also played basketball, baseball, and track. John attended and graduated from Campbellsville College in Kentucky with a degree in teaching. He then earned his M.A. degree in counseling from Radford University in Virginia. John was a physical education teacher at Coeburn Primary School and coached baseball at Coeburn High School in the 1980s. He worked as a counselor and retired from West Fannin Elementary as a school counselor.

He leaves behind four daughters.

He is survived by daughter, Tara Hensley of Norton; granddaughter Taylor Hensley of Charlotte, North Carolina; daughter, Heather and her husband, David Ison, and their four children, Mason Bailey, Aiden Bailey, Conner Ison, and John Silas Ison of Big Stone Gap, Virginia; daughter, Bridgett Hensley, and her son, Julian Smith of Big Stone Gap; and daughter, Hania Rucinska of Poland; stepchildren Laura and John James and grandson Evan of Etowah, Tennessee; Torrey Lester and his wife Katie; and grandchildren, Addie Kate and Caedon of Ringold, Georgia.

John was married to his loving wife Kathi Hensley for 16 years; they lived with their dog Andi, and cat Peyton. Children always gravitated to John as he was a kind and loving man.

John was of the Christian faith and believed that each person’s spirituality was deep inside their hearts.

Family and friends are welcome to attend the graveside services that will be conducted Friday, September 18, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. from Laurel Grove Cemetery in the Ramsey section of Norton, Virginia.

The family will receive friends at the Akins Funeral Home in Copperhill, on Wednesday evening, September 16, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill is in charge of the arrangements.