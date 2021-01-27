Frances Gunter

Body

Mrs. Frances Charlene Gunter, 87, passed away January 16, 2021, at her residence.

She was born January 7, 1934, in Smyrna, Georgia, to the late Ernest and Mary Palmer Clark.

She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Epworth. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Marvin Gunter; daughter, Susan Wells; and two sisters, Eloise Allen and Dianne Strickland.

Survivors are her children and their spouses, Kenneth and Sharon Gunter of Dallas, Georgia, Pam Rymin of Atlanta, Georgia, and Gale (Bret Anderson) Norred of McCaysville; grandchildren and their spouses, Sage (Qi Lin) Gerard, Kendra (Matthew) Crider, Adam (Hailey) Gunter, Brandon (Allison) Wells, Benjamin (Jessica) Wells, Trevor (Kelly) Wells and Tara (Kevin) Anderson; great-grandchildren, Parker, Kelby, Korbyn, Charlie, Levi, Caycee, River, Bailey, Abbigale, Madison and Mason; and son-in-law, Louis Wells.

The family will host a celebration of life for Mrs. Gunter Saturday, January 30, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, Epworth, (447 Madola Rd. Epworth, Georgia, 30541). Flowers will be accepted, however memorial contributions may be made to the Homeward Bound Pet Rescue.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge is in charge of the arrangements.