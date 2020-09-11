Body

Donna McGowan, age 67, passed away August 23, 2020, in Blue Ridge.

Born in Gainesville, Florida, to the late Joseph and Doris McGowan, she leaves behind three siblings, Patricia Halpin, Michael and Merrily McGowan; along with her two nieces, Sarah Walsh and Tiffany Corl; and her nephew, Charles Shaw.

Donna loved her country and volunteered to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve as an optical specialist.

With a love for travel, she was employed as a flight attendant for National Airlines and eventually settled in Blue Ridge, and worked as a teller for Suntrust Bank. She was a talented artist and avid gardener.

Active in Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, she will be missed by many.

An interment service was Monday, August 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Chastain Memorial Park Cemetery with Father John Conway officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.