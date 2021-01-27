Sydnie Jones' life celebrated with balloon release

A large crowd of family and friends gathered at the First Baptist Church of Blue Ridge Friday, January 22, for a balloon release to celebrate the life of 19-year-old Sydnie Jones. The Fannin County High School graduate passed away from injuries received in a tragic car crash January 12. Countless tributes on a Memorial Wall in her honor remembered Sydnie for her beautiful smile and outgoing personality.

Samantha Bailey writes a message on one of her balloons before they were released Friday, January 22. She was among the many friends and family members of Sydnie Jones who gathered in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church of Blue Ridge to honor Jones' life.

Many friends and family gathered in the parking lot of Blue Ridge First Baptist Church Friday, January 22, to celebrate the life of Sydnie Jones with a balloon release. Shown before the ceremony are, from left, Nicholas Honeycutt, Lawson Sullivan, Annabel Lillard, Becca Ledford and Kinsley Sullivan.

Students from Fannin County High School gathered at First Baptist Church of Blue Ridge to celebrate the life of Sydnie Jones. Shown before the balloon release are, from left, Hannah Green, Jade Dixon, Jaylen Green, Jayden Bailey, Reagan O’Neal, Alyssa Anderson, Jenna Young, Kaylie Kendall, Makenna Miles and Maleia Bigham.

Arlie Reese Mayfield, left, and Kennedy Lynn smile with thier balloons as they wait for the balloon release to begin. The event was to celebrate the life of Sydnie Jones.

RIGHT: Bristol Cash waits patiently with her parents, Abby and Teddy Cash at the balloon release in the parking lot of First Baptist Church of Blue Ridge Friday, January 22.