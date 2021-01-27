Twiggs nets 27 in win over Dade County

Kaeden Twiggs forces his way past a Dade County defender Saturday, January 23. Twiggs finished the game with 27 points.

Tucker Hanson drives to the basket for two points in recent action for the Fannin Rebels.

The Fannin County Rebels basketball team grinded out a hard-fought 61-58 win Saturday, January 23, against a tough Dade County team. The Rebels started out hot in the first quarter, outsourcing the…