Calvin Callihan

Calvin Junior “Papaw” Callihan, age 95, of Blue Ridge, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born October 31, 1924, to the late Jimmy Comadore Callihan and Martha Collis Callihan. He was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church.

He served in the United States Army during World War II and later worked as a carpenter.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Mae Sharp Callihan; son, Larry Junior Callihan; grandson, Jason Callihan; and great-granddaughter, Kyra Jane Callihan. Calvin was the last surviving of 18 children.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Donald Jerald and Becky Callihan of Blue Ridge; grandchildren, Kimberly Michelle Bowers, Shannon Callihan, Matt Callihan, Dustin Callihan, Eddie Gilmore and Kayla Gilmore; four great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, March 8, 2020, from the Akins Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Delmar Davenport officiating. Music was provided by Randy Beach and April Hedden.

Interment followed in the Mount Moriah Baptist Church cemetery with Don Callihan, Dustin Callihan, Eddie Gilmore, Rylan Gilmore, Levi Pierce, Billy Jones and Randall Jones serving as pallbearers. Full military honors were provided by the North Georgia Honor Guard.

