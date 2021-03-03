Summers first freshman state champ

-
Blake Summers throws Lovett wrestler Alex Hyman to the mat during his state championship match, Wednesday, February 10.
-
Blake Summers is all smiles as he shows off his medal after he won the state title. Summers is the first freshman to win a wrestling state title at Fannin County High School.
-
Blake Summers
Fannin County High School freshman Blake Summers comes from a long line of talented wrestlers, which helped him gain experience, and win the Region 8-AA individual State Championship.
Summers…
