Softball Seniors Honored

The Fannin County Lady Rebels softball team honored three seniors during the team’s senior night Wednesday, September 30. Emma Mitchell was the first to be honored and is shown with her parents Chan and Amber Mitchell.

Jadeyn Holloway and her fellow Fannin County Lady Rebel softball seniors were honored after their game Wednesday, September 30. Shown are, from left, grandmother, Annette Wilson; mother, Carrie Crawford; senior, Holloway; father, Andy Crawford; and brother, Bobo Crawford.