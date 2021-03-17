Rebels stay on top of region standings

Jake Jones stretches out to keep a volley alive in recent action at a Fannin Rebel tennis match.

Lady Rebel Kati Kraft focuses on the next hit in recent action for Fannin County’s tennis match.

The Fannin County Rebel tennis team took on Pepperell in Blue Ridge Monday, March 8, in a region 7AA matchup. The boys were looking to stay undefeated in the region and got off to a great start as…