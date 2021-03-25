Rebels football team holds banquet

The Fannin County High School Athletic Trainers were honored at the Rebels’ football banquet Tuesday, March 16. Trainers shown are, from left, Lydnsay Turner, Emily Turner and Haylee Newton.

The Fannin County Rebels’ football team celebrated a historic season Tuesday, March 16, at their post-season banquet. Award winners shown are, Player of the Year Luke Holloway, left, and Offensive Player of the Year Jalen Ingram.

Cason Owensby was recognized during the Rebels’ football banquet Tuesday, March 16, for making Region 7AA First Team Defense. Owensby, a junior, had an impressive season and was voted a captain of the defense for his upcoming senior season.

Ricardo Arellanes was honored with the Lineman of the Year Award during the Fannin County Rebels’ football banquet Tuesday, March 16

Senior Rebel Cohutta Hyde was awarded for being named to 7AA First Team Offense during the Rebels football banquet Tuesday, March 16.

Fannin County senior Micah O’Neal was awarded Defensive Player of the Year at the Rebels football banquet Tuesday, March 16. O’Neal was also named Region 7AA Defensive Player of the Year.

Jackson Davis was recognized and awarded the Scout Team Player of the Year Award at Fannin County’s football banquet Tuesday, March 16.

Corbin Davenport was awarded the, “I Dare You” Award during the Rebels’ football banquet Tuesday, March 16. Head Coach Chad Cheatham said the award is for someone who has great potential and will be a big part of the team if they put the work in.

Mason Bundy won the Lineman of the Year Award Tuesday, March 16, at Fannin County’s football banquet. Bundy is committed to play Division I football at Liberty University.