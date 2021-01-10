Rebels fall to Rabun County Wildcats

Tucker Hanson drives to the basket on a fastbreak in recent action for the Fannin County Rebels basketball team.

Rebel Kaeden Twiggs forces his way around a defender in recent action for the Fannin County Rebels basketball team.

The Fannin County Rebels basketball team battled the Rabun County Wildcats Wednesday, December 30, in Rabun County, Georgia. The Rebels started slow, but rallied back in the later quarters, but it…