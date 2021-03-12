NEXT STOP MACON

Subhead
Becca Ledford’s buzzer beater gives Lady Rebels Final Four win
-
The Lady Rebels joined in celebration Saturday night following their 43-41 win over the Butler Lady Bulldogs. The victory advances Fannin County to the state championship game Thursday, March 11 in Macon.
-
Fannin County’s Abby Ledford gets by a Butler defender on the way to two of her 8 points in the Final Four game at Fannin County High School Saturday night.
-
Olivia Sisson drives past a Butler defender in the Final Four matchup Saturday night at Fannin County High School. The 43-41 win advanced the Lady Rebels to the state championship game.
-
The Lady Rebels’ Becca Ledford fights for two of her 15 points against Butler’s Lady Bulldogs Saturday night. The Final Four game in the chase for the state championship was played in front of a packed house in the Fannin County High School gym.
Becca Ledford hit the biggest two-point basket in recent Fannin County basketball history when she rattled the rim for a two-pointer to give the Lady Rebels a 43-41 win over the Butler Lady Bulldogs…
