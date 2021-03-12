NEXT STOP MACON

The Lady Rebels joined in celebration Saturday night following their 43-41 win over the Butler Lady Bulldogs. The victory advances Fannin County to the state championship game Thursday, March 11 in Macon.

Fannin County’s Abby Ledford gets by a Butler defender on the way to two of her 8 points in the Final Four game at Fannin County High School Saturday night.

Olivia Sisson drives past a Butler defender in the Final Four matchup Saturday night at Fannin County High School. The 43-41 win advanced the Lady Rebels to the state championship game.