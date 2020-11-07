Lady Rebels win region, Rebels finish as Runner Up

The Fannin County Lady Rebels cross country team won first place in the region at thier region meet Tuesday, October 27. Shown following the region victory are, from left, Erin Jones, Taylor Poland, Olivia Temples, Shaylee Jones, Kristin Cipich, Hannah Sosebee, Carlee Holloway, Monica Cosentino, Kinsley Sullivan, Teagan Cioffi, Annabell Lillard.

The Fannin County Rebel cross country team had their region meet Tuesday, October 27, at Georgia Highlands College in Rome, Georgia. The Rebels finished the meet as 7AA Region Runner-Ups. Shown after the meet are, from left, front, Ben Bloch, Luke Callihan, Zechariah Prater, Daniel Garcia, Jacob Keppel and Jake Jones; back row, Sam Jabaley, Phoenix Leifer, Corbin Head, James Kyle and Bryce Ware.