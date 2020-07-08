Lady Rebels travel team wins World Series

The Lady Rebels travel softball team won the World Series in Cleveland, Tennessee, Saturday, June 25 through 28. Shown, following the victory, are, from left, front, Riley Smith (Copper Basin), Payton Palmer (Hiwassee Dam) and Kaitlyn Goode (Copper Basin); middle, coach David Goode, Rylie Payne (Hiwassee Dam), Lauren Brooks (Hiwassee Dam), Allison Stiles (Hiwassee Dam), Carly Curtis (Andrews), Sydney Payne (Hiwassee Dam), Ansleigh Hogsed (Murphy), Riley Dockery (Murphy), head coach Mark Brooks and coach Sha

