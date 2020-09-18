Lady Rebels honored at senior night

Senior Brooklyn Cole and her fellow Fannin County Lady Rebel volleyball seniors were honored before their varsity match with Copper Basin Thursday, September 10. Shown, from left, are brother, Bryson Cole; mother, Lisa Cole; senior, Cole; brother, Dawson Cole; and father, Shaun Cole.

Fannin County held senior night for the five senior Lady Rebels Thursday, September 10. Shown are, from left, sister, Jordan Anderson; father, Jeff Anderson; senior, Alyssa Anderson; mother, Tashina Anderson; brother, and Peyton Anderson.

Paige Foresman was one of five Fannin County seniors honored during senior night at Fannin’s game against Copper Basin Thursday, September 10. Shown are, from left, sister, Candace Seabolt; mother, Heather Foresman; senior, Foreseman; and father, Chris Foresman.

Fannin County held senior night for their volleyball players Thursday, September 10. Shown are, from left, mother, Kelly Ledford; senior, Abby Ledford; father, Brian Ledford; and sister, Maggie Ledford.