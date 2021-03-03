Lady Rebels advance to Elite Eight

Lady Rebels Mackenzie Johnson (32), Courtney Davis (1) and Natalie Thomas (30) celebrate as the clock hits double zeros in their Sweet Sixteen win against Heard County Friday, February 26. The Fannin County Lady Rebels punched their ticket to the Elite Eight, Friday, February 26, as they hosted the Heard County Braves in the Sweet Sixteen round of the GHSA State Basketball Tournament. … Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.