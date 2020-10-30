Holloway places first at cross country meet

Carlee Holloway hurdles an obstacle during the Lady Rebels cross country meet Wednesday, October 21.

The Rebels cross country team held their first home meet of the season Wednesday, October 21. Shown starting the meet are, from left, Samuel Jabaley, Jake Jones, Zechariah Prater and Ben Bloch.

The Fannin County cross country team held their first home meet at the Fannin County Recreation Department Wednesday, October 21. It was also senior night for the Rebel and Lady Rebel runners as four…