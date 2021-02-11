Fannin wrestling crowned Area Champions

The Fannin County Rebels hoist the Area Championship trophy during their celebration Friday, February 5. This is the first time the Rebels have won an Area Championship since 2005. For the first time since 2005, the Fannin County Rebels wrestling team are Area Champions. The Rebels traveled to Banks County Friday, February 5, and were able to dominate the competition to win the… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.