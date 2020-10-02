Fannin cross country competes

Lady Rebels cross county athletes smile for a photo after a meet in recent action for Fannin County. Shown are, from left, Kristin Cipich, Olivia Temples, Shaylee Jones, Erin Jones, Monic Cosentino, Carlee Holloway and Teagan Cioffi.

The Fannin County cross country teams traveled to Meeks Park in Union County Thursday, September 3,to compete in the Run to the Hills meet. Both the boys and girls teams ended up with a fifth…