Fannin County wrestling off to great start

The Fannin County Rebel wrestling team competed in the Lambert High School Hookem Holiday Clash Tuesday, December 29. Shown are, from left, Coach Alan Collis, Bryson Bradburn, Logan long, Taylor Collis, Chelsey Frye, Colby Shaw, Cooper Moreland, Mason Bundy, Drake Cantrell, Jackson Mercer, Corbin Davenport, Levi Cochran, McCay Turner, Blake Summers, Tristan Siler, Tommy Ledford, Zechariah Prater, Coach Chuck Patterson, Carson Collis, Kolton Stephens, Matthew Crowder, Caleb McTaggart and Christen Newberry.

The Fannin County Rebels wrestling team traveled to Gainesville, Georgia, Wednesday, December 23, to compete in the Gainesville Big Red Duals. The Rebels had a good outing overall, going 3-2 on the…