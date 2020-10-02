Fannin County Rebels shut out Raiders for 48-0 win

Cohutta Hyde (4) hauls in a catch for a big gain during the Rebels 48-0 win against the Southeast Whitfield Radiers Friday, September 25.

Rebel Jackson Davis (23) sheds a tackle for a score during the Rebels 48-0 win over the Southeast Whitfield Raiders Friday, September 25.

Penalties plagued the Fannin County Rebels early in their matchup against the Southeast Whitfield Raiders Friday, September 25, but the Rebels’ high powered offense was able to score 48 points, while…