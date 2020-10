Fannin County High School seniors honored

Senior band member Leah Burger was honored during Fannin County High School’s senior night ceremony Friday, October 9. Shown are, from left, Riley Lindstrom, Jimmy Burger, Burger and Laura Jones.

Senior Kylee Cornelius was one of six band members honored during the Fannin County senior night ceremony Friday, October 9. Shown are, from left, Andrew Kjeldgaard, Dawn Cornelius, Robbie Cornelius, Cornelius, Michael Cornelius and Kayla Cornelius.

Senior band member Jacie Crowder was honored during Fannin County’s High School’s senior night ceremony Friday, October 9. Shown are, from left, Ashley Crowder, Ryan Crowder, Braxtyn Crowder, Austin Stilwell, Matthew Crowder, Crowder, Kooper Crowder, Haillynn Stilwell, Amy Crowder, Avery Stilwell and Jessie Cantrell.

Senior drum major Mathew Johnson was honored during Fannin County’s High School’s senior night ceremony Friday, October 9. Shown are, from left, Scott Johnson, Johnson, Kathi Johnson, Justin Young, Brittany Young and Braxton Young.

Senior band member Kayleigh Ross was honored during Fannin County High School’s senior night ceremony Friday, October 9. Shown are, from left, Melissa Flowers, Ross and Rilee Flowers.

Senior Mason Workman was honored during Fannin County’s High School’s senior night ceremony Friday, October 9. Shown are, from left, Kaylee Workman, Lois Jones, Sophia Garcia, Workman and Mike Grizzle.

Catherine Finley was one of six cheerleading seniors that was honored at Fannin County senior night Friday, October 9. Finley is shown with her parents Philip and Heather Finley.

Fannin County High School honored six cheerleading seniors on senior night Friday, October 9. Shown are, from left, father, Ruben Rosas, Rosas and mother, Josefina Rosas.

Courtney Tamberino was honored with the cheerleading seniors during Fannin’s senior night ceremony Friday, October 9. Shown are, from left, father, Chip Tamberino, Tamberino, sister, Katherine Tamberino and mother, Ashley Tamberino.

FCHS cheerleading senior Isabella Tocci was honored during Fannin County senior night Friday, October 9. Shown are, from left, Erik Cioffi, Easton Cioffi, Christina Cioffi holding Amiyah Cioffi, Tocci, Sophia Tocci and Steve Tocci.