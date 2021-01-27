Fannin County High School honors seniors

Fannin County honored their basketball seniors Friday, January 15. Shown are, from left, sister, Maggie Ledford; father, Brian Ledford; senior, Abby Ledford and mother, Kelly Ledford.

Fannin County High School senior Olivia Sisson was one of 15 seniors honored at FCHS senior night ceremony Friday, January 15. Shown during the ceremony are, from left, brother, Reece Sisson; grandmother, Charlotte Sisson; senior Oliva Sisson; mother, Tammy Sisson; and sister, Maddie Sisson.

Fannin County honored their basketball seniors Friday, January 15. Senior Prisila Bautista is shown with her parents, Elvia and Victor Bautista.

Fannin County honored their basketball seniors Friday, January 15. Senior Paige Foresman is shown with her parents, Heather and Chris Foresman.

Fannin County High School senior Mackenzie Johnson was one of 15 seniors honored at FCHS senior night ceremony Friday, January 15. Shown during the ceremony are, from left, mother, Allison Johnson; senior, Johnson; father, Brian Johnson; and sister, Madison Johnson.

Fannin County honored their basketball seniors Friday, January 15. Shown during the ceremony are, from left, mother, Noreen Thomas; senior, Natalie Thomas; father, James Thomas; and sister, Brooke Thomas.

Fannin County High School senior Tucker Hanson was one of 15 seniors honored at the senior night ceremony Friday, January 15. Shown during the ceremony are, from left, brother, Lucas Hanson; mother, Kandi Hanson; senior, Hanson; father, Kevin Hanson; and brother, Ryder Hanson.

Fannin County High School senior Andre Bivens was one of 15 seniors honored at the senior night ceremony Friday, January 15. Shown during the ceremony are, from left, Chaz Padrutt, Joci Padruttm, senior Andre Bivens honoring his mother Sandra Williams, and Danica Padrutt.

Fannin County High School cheerleading senior Cady Finley was honored along with the other cheer and basketball seniors at FCHS senior night ceremony Friday, January 15. Shown during the ceremony are, from left, father, Philip Finley; Finley; mother, Heather Finley; and Lexi Long.

Fannin County honored their basketball and cheerleading seniors Friday, January 15, in between the varisty basketball games against Model. Shown are, from left, Theresa Dillard, senior Isabella Tocci and Christina Cioffi.

Fannin County honored their basketball and cheerleading seniors Friday, January 15. Senior cheerleader Shelby Belt is shown with her parents Greg and Shuana Belt.

Fannin County High School senior cheerleader Courtney Tamberino was one of 15 cheer and basketball seniors honored at the senior night ceremony Friday, January 15. Shown during the ceremony are, from left, father, Chip Tamberino; Tamberino; mother, Ashley Tamberino; and sister, Katherine Tamberino.

Fannin County honored their basketball and cheerleading seniors Friday, January 15. Senior cheerleader Samantha Rosas is shown with her parents Ruben and Josefina Rosas.

Fannin County High School honored their seniors Friday, January 15. Videographer Christian Jensen is shown with his mother, Joyce Jenson.