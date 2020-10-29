Fannin County cross country honors seniors

Fannin County High School cross country seniors were honored before thier home meet Wednesday, October 21. Senior Teagan Cioffi is shown with her mother, Shannon Cioffi.

Jake Jones was one of four seniors honored before Fannin County’s cross country meet Wednesday, October 21. Jones is shown with his mother, Wendy Jones.

FCHS senior Daniel Espinoza Garcia was honored along with three other seniors before the Rebels home cross country meet Wednesday, October 21. Garcia, left, is shown with fellow senior, Jake Jones.