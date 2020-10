Copper Basin Cougar Joe Boggs (15) hands the ball off to Johnathan Johnson (21) in recent action for the Copper Basin Cougar football team.

The Copper Basin Cougars hit the road to Chattanooga for a Region 3-A battle with the 2-4 Lookout Valley Yellow Jackets Friday, October 2, and came back home with a solid 21-0 win to stay undefeated…