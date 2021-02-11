Copper Basin Honors seniors

Copper Basin held its senior night ceremony for the basketball and cheer seniors Saturday, February 6. Shown during the ceremony are, from left, mother, Deanne Burkett; senior, Logan Burkett; father, Josh Burkett; and brother Joshua Burkett.

Radford Cheek was one of 11 basketball and cheerleading seniors honored at Copper Basin’s senior night ceremony Saturday, February 6. Cheek is shown with his mother, Veronica Cheek.

Austin Collis was one of 11 basketball and cheerleading seniors honored at Copper Basin’s senior night ceremony Saturday, February 6. Shown during the ceremony are, from left, stepmother, Laura Collis; father, Jason Collis; senior, Collis; and mother Kristin Kincaid.

Timothy Fair was honored at Copper Basin’s senior night ceremony Saturday, February 6, along with 10 other basketball and cheerleadind seniors. Shown are, from left, mother, Christine Thomas; senior, Fair; girlfriend, Paige Remlinger; and father Scott Fair.

Kaitlyn Goode was one of 11 basketball and cheerleading seniors honored at Copper Basin’s senior night ceremony Saturday, February 6. Goode is shown with her parents, David and Amy Goode.

Haley Harper was honored along with 10 other basketball and cheerleading seniors at Copper Basin’s senior night ceremony Saturday, February 6. Harper is shown with her parents, Chris and Brandy Harper.

Dawson Worthy was one of 11 basketball and cheerleading seniors honored at Copper Basin’s senior night ceremony Saturday, February 6. Worthy is shown with his parents Tim and Alicia Worthy.

Skyler Nipper was honored at Copper Basin’s senior night ceremony Saturday, February 6, along with 10 other basketball and cheerleading seniors. Nipper is shown with her mother, Janessa Nipper.

Rebecca O’Neal was one of the 11 basketball and cheerleading seniors honored at Copper Basin’s senior night ceremony Saturday, February 6. O’Neal is shown during the ceremony with her parents, Craig and Crystal O’Neal.

Riley Smith was one of 11 basketball and cheerleading seniors honored at Copper Basin’s senior night ceremony Saturday, February 6. Shown during the ceremony are, from left, brother, Talon Smith; mother, Holly Smith; senior, Smith; and father, Kevin Smith.