Copper Basin Cougars named to All Region Team

  • Sebastian Balilies
  • Joe Boggs
  • Bryson Grabowski
  • Addison Hook
  • Tim Jabaley
  • Joseph Johnson
  • AJ Miles
  • Eli Patterson
  • Chance Rollins
  • Dawson Worthy
  • Larry Dye
  • Timothy Fair
The Copper Basin Cougars had an impressive season, and were primed to make a deep playoff run before injuries set in and prevented the Cougars from doing so. Recently, the 1A Region 3 All State and…

