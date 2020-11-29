Wilma Thomas

Body

Wilma Jean Thomas, age 80, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at N.E. Georgia Medical Center, in Braselton, Georgia.

Mrs.Thomas was born August 19, 1940, in Maryville, Tennessee, to the late Jack Bennett and the late Mattie Bain Bennett. She was a member of Morganton Baptist Church. Wilma loved being with her grandchildren, and enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and reading her Bible.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Bennett; mother, Mattie Bain Bennett; husband, the Rev. Fred Thomas; son, Preacher Phillip Thomas; and great-grandchild, Bobby Thomas.

Survivors include her son, Buddy Thomas; daughters, Larenda (Ricky) Nicholson and Rhonda (James) Aaron; son, Freddie (Wendy) Thomas; grandchildren, Elaina Tipton, Nina Batts, Tiffany Ritter, Hope Culberson, Joseph Thomas, Jacob Thomas, Summer McGinn and Steven McGinn; great-grandchildren, Katie Batts, Jackson Batts, Case Batts, William Tipton, Lillie Ritter and Allie Dickey.

Funeral services were held Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home Chapel of Blue Ridge with the Rev. Richard Campbell officiating. Music was provided by Charlie Farmer and The Heavenly Echoes. Interment followed in the Morganton Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers included David Johnson, Roger Adams, Austin Ritter, John Adams, Tyler Adams, Danny Ballew and Joseph Thomas.

The family received friends at the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge.

