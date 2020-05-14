Howard Ingle

Body

Howard B. Ingle, better known by family and friends as “Pooch,” passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

He was a life long resident of the Farner community and retired with 30 plus years with the Tennessee Copper Company. He served in the United States Army and was a devout citizen. He was preceded in death by his parents Clint and Beadie Womble Ingle; brothers Joseph Ingle, Gilbert Ingle, Bruce Ingle and one of his prize possessions granddaughter Kayla Biddy. He loved animals of all kinds and being outdoors.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Helen Coleman Ingle of the home; son, Vance Ingle and wife Sheila of Mineral Bluff; daughters, Debbie Biddy of Cleveland, Tennessee, and Sharon Ingle of Farner; brother, Lynn Ingle; grandchildren, Lacey Turner, Logan Biddy, Erik Ingle and Alex Ingle; great-grandchildren, Layla Turner, Knox Biddy, Baylor Biddy and Caynan Turner.

Howard’s wishes were to be cremated and a private memorial service will be conducted at a later date.