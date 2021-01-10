Body

Wayne Elliott of Blue Ridge, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ December 22, 2020, at the age of 76.

Wayne was born May 8, 1944, in Augusta, Georgia. He lived all his life in Georgia, predominately in Atlanta, and moved to Blue Ridge in 2012.

Wayne graduated from the University of Georgia and it’s School of Law in 1969. He first worked for a major law firm in Atlanta and then for the Southeastern Legal Foundation. For seven years, he served as president of Peachtree Publishers, which his mother, Helen, had founded. Following that, he had a solo law practice in Roswell, Georgia. He loved retirement in beautiful Blue Ridge and greatly enjoyed time with his family and friends, and worshiping and serving at Redeemer Baptist Church in Blairsville as an elder.

Wayne loved Jesus, his family, his country, collecting, reading, and travel, visiting all 50 states. He was a lifelong student of American history. He was a Godly, southern gentleman of great integrity and wry wit. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was a wise, caring mentor to many.

Wayne will be missed by all who knew him, but especially by his family: his wife Meribah “Boo” Elliott; son Warren Elliott; daughter and son-in-law, Helen and Don Majors; daughter and son-in-law, Jensen and Blake Melton; son and daughter-in-law Jeff and Bonnie Mast; granddaughters Melissa Majors, Lydia Majors, Finley Melton, Asher Melton, and Dinah Mast; sister Nancy Elliott; sister and brother-in-law, Gretchen and Russ Moore; and sister-in-law Bev Elliott.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Helen Elliott, and his brother and best friend, Larry Elliott.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date. Cochran Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Redeemer Baptist Church, 39 Youngstown Church Road, Blairsville, Georgia, 30512, for its building fund.

