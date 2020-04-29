Body

Johnnie Wayne Bruce, age 84, of Blue Ridge, passed away April 20, 2020, in Rome, Georgia. Mr. Bruce was born January 19, 1936, in Blairsville, Georgia, to the late Willard Bruce and the late Winnie Odom Bruce. A member of the Baptist faith and a U.S. Army veteran, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Clyde Bruce and David Bruce, and his sister, Betty Jean Roper. “Wayne” worked as a tree surgeon and enjoyed collecting coins, bowling, golf, traveling, spending time with his family, and hanging out at the Blue Ridge Flea Market.

Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Dorothy Jean Bruce; son, Phillip Waylan Bruce of Ladson, South Carolina; sisters, Mary Ruth (Charles) Barrows of Eastman, Georgia, and Lynda (Bill) Burnett of Blue Ridge; brother, Don Bruce of Morganton; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside services were held Friday, April 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the New Union Baptist Church cemetery in Blairsville, Georgia, with the Rev. Tim Garrett officiating.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge.