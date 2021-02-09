Body

Mr. Wallace Sinclair Hexum, age 97, of Old Hwy 5, Blue Ridge, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 6, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness.

Mr. Hexum was born February 25, 1923, in Fargo, North Dakota, to the late Albert Hexum and Realdina Ulness Hexum.

He had been a resident of Fannin County since 2007, since moving here from Cass Lake, Minnesota. He was a Minister of Jehovah’s Witnesses since 1942, and he served as a Special Full Time Servant since 1953 to the present with the Watchtower Society after attending the Watchtower Bible School of Gilead. He served in numerous different assignments mostly in the Eastern and Southern United States. He loved preaching God’s Word and talking to people about the Good News of God’s Kingdom and a hope for a wonderful future based on the sure promises given in the Bible for life everlasting in Paradise based on the sacrifice of His Son, Jesus Christ. He enjoyed golf as an adult, hockey and gymnastics as a youth, reading the Bible regularly throughout his life and living a healthy lifestyle which contributed to the vigor he experienced up until his last years.

Wallace was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marvelyn Pico; and brother, Dewey Hexum.

Brother Wallace Hexum was a member of the Blue Ridge Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

He is survived by a nephew, Kurk Hexum of California; two nieces, Diana Haaland and Loren Haun both of California; all of Wallace’s spiritual family at the Blue Ridge Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses; and many other relatives, grand-nieces and nephews and friends

Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 4 p.m. on the Zoom teleconferencing platform by Brother Daniel Allen formerly of Blue Ridge and now of Griffin, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations may be made to the Blue Ridge Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses in memory of Mr. Hexum.

