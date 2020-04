Body

Virgie Carie Dye, age 93, of Morganton, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Funeral services were held Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Morganton.

The family received friends Tuesday, January 28 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Wednesday, January 29, from10 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge is honored to be serving the family.