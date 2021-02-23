Tommy Snow

Thomas “Tommy” Elder Snow, age 84, of Mineral Bluff, passed away February 12, 2021, at his home. 

Tommy is survived by his wife of 34 years, Judy Snow; children, David (Tamera) Snow of Monticello, Kentucky, Jennifer (Carlos) Snow Ordonez of Suwanee, Georgia, Cheryl (Mark) Yurco of Nicholson, Georgia, and Mike Cothran of Athens, Georgia; son-in-law, Mark Penk of Duluth, Georgia; brothers, Glenn Snow of Bishop, Georgia, and J.L. Snow of Monroe, Georgia; sister, Bessie Gray of Mableton, Georgia; grandchildren, Lauren Snow Penticuff, David Snow, Erica Penk, Danielle Penk, Tomas Ordonez, Alyssa Ordonez, Cole Howington and Anna Howington; great-grandson, Zane Penticuff; and several nieces and nephews.

The family held a memorial service Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Messiah Episcopal Church in Murphy, North Carolina.

Interment will be at a later date at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Goodhope, Georgia. 

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.