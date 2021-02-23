Tommy Snow

Body

Thomas “Tommy” Elder Snow, age 84, of Mineral Bluff, passed away February 12, 2021, at his home.

Tommy is survived by his wife of 34 years, Judy Snow; children, David (Tamera) Snow of Monticello, Kentucky, Jennifer (Carlos) Snow Ordonez of Suwanee, Georgia, Cheryl (Mark) Yurco of Nicholson, Georgia, and Mike Cothran of Athens, Georgia; son-in-law, Mark Penk of Duluth, Georgia; brothers, Glenn Snow of Bishop, Georgia, and J.L. Snow of Monroe, Georgia; sister, Bessie Gray of Mableton, Georgia; grandchildren, Lauren Snow Penticuff, David Snow, Erica Penk, Danielle Penk, Tomas Ordonez, Alyssa Ordonez, Cole Howington and Anna Howington; great-grandson, Zane Penticuff; and several nieces and nephews.

The family held a memorial service Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Messiah Episcopal Church in Murphy, North Carolina.

Interment will be at a later date at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Goodhope, Georgia.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.