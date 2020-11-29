Tommy Burke

Body

Thomas (Tommy) Doyle Burke, age 68, of Epworth, passed away at his home Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Tommy was a superstar when it came to horses, loved riding and watching his daughters in the show ring. He also enjoyed hunting with his dogs and sitting around the campfire with friends and family. He was born July 24, 1952, in McCaysville, to the late Doyle and Reba Joyce Burke.

He was also preceded in death by sister Kathryn Anderson; and brothers, Glenn Burk and Amos Burk.

He is survived by his longtime partner, Martha Fillingham; his daughters, Heather Burke, Reba Burke and Heather Fillingham. Sisters Eunice Ensley, Ann Hammontree and Alice Seabolt; brothers, Johnny Burk, T.W Burk, Lucas Burk, Joe Burk, Willie Burke, Frank Burk; several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date.