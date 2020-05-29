Body

Tom Jervis, 51, passed away May 1, 2020, in his home in Batesville, Mississippi.

He was a professional painter, a musician, and an avid fisherman.

He grew up in Blue Ridge, and is survived by his daughter, Sarah Jervis from Ohio; his brother, Will Jervis from Arizona, (soon to be Blue Ridge); and his sister, Mindy Gardner, from Blue Ridge.

He is also survived by his beloved cat who now lives in Ohio.

He is the son of the late Tom Jervis and the late Helen Jervis, from Blue Ridge.

A memorial was given in Batesville, Mississippi at his favorite fishing spot. He was an amazing man and will be dearly missed by all.