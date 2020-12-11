Tinker Bailey

Body

Mr. Glenn Thomas Bailey, better known as “Tinker,” age 73, of Mineral Bluff, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at his home, after a hard fought battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Mineral Bluff, April 22, 1947, to the late Edgar and Abalee Dye Bailey, the fifth of seven children.

Tinker was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Linda Allen Bailey; siblings; Edna Searles, Doris Shields, and Charles Bailey; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ed and Lucy Allen.

Tinker was a faithful servant to his Lord and was ordained as a Deacon by New Liberty Baptist Church February 21, 1982. Through the years, he served as Sunday school superintendent and song leader. In earlier years, Tinker, his wife Linda, and friends Ivy Bice, and Linda Ware sang at local churches.

He was a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church. Tinker retired from logging, and in his younger years, he enjoyed coon hunting, pitching horseshoes, and raising cattle.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Tommy and Stacey Bailey of Dalton, Georgia, and Kristi Bailey Tipton of McCaysville; his devoted sisters and brothers-in-law, Donna and Bob Hawkins, Linda and Pastor Paul Ray Morgan and Wanda and Mike Prince; grandson and his wife, Zachary and Jessica Payne; granddaughters, Monica and husband, Isaac Hicks, Hannah Bailey and Megan Bailey; great-grandchildren Jasper Mealer, Briar Hicks, Bryleigh Hicks, Branson Hicks and Josey Payne; beloved aunt, Flora Bailey Brown; special cousin, Cherie Brown Mitchell of Loganville, Georgia; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Morgan Thomas and the staff of Pruitt Hospice of Blue Ridge.

Funeral services were Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Akins Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Doyle Davis and the Rev. Tony Gilbert officiating. Music was provided by Ivy Bice, Diana Odom, the Rev. John Newton and the Rev. Grady Ray. Interment followed in the New Liberty Baptist Church cemetery with Pastor Paul Ray Morgan officiating. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Randy Deal, Jonathan Newton, Zachary Payne, Etheridge Ware, Lowell Thomas, and Ed Hawkins. Honorary escorts included: Jake Allen, Randall Bailey, Archie Bice, Dean Bryant, Ed Cantrell, James Davenport, Reed Dilbeck, Bob Hawkins, E.J. Hawkins, Jeff Helton, Jarrell Moore, Junior Moore, Mike Prince, and Roy Truelove. Donations may be made in memory of Tinker to: New Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Lowell Thomas, PO Box 672, McCaysville, GA 30555.

