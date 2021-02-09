Justin Davenport

Body

Mr. Justin Allen Davenport, age 37, of Epworth, finished his battle with Frontotemporal Degeneration Dementia February 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family and the love of God.

He fought a war for the past several years that no one knew the depths of but him. Because of Jesus, he won the most important battle of this war when he took his last breath and immediately arrived in Paradise. Justin was born September 13, 1983, in Copperhill.

Justin was a member of The Branch Baptist Church and loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Today, Justin is heading to the woods again with a new and glorified body dressed in camouflage with a sweet smile on his face.

Justin was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Milton and Anne Davenport; and maternal grandfather, Ted Ledford.

Survivors include his children and their mother, Haley Grace Davenport, Ruthie Mae Davenport and Jennifer Davenport; parents, Rev. Wesley and Robin Davenport; sister and brother-in-law, Julia and Justin Monteith; maternal grandmother, Wanda Ledford Russell; maternal great-grandmother, Katherine Hughes; niece, Caroline Monteith; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Tom Jordan officiating. Music was provided by Tim Nicholson.

Interment followed in the Ensley Family Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Cohutta Grindstaff, Jason Watkins, Junior Pittman, Junior Bell, Travis Hawkins, Timothy Brown, Jason Mundy, Clint Davenport, Brody Hawkins, Mike Grindstaff and Elijah Grindstaff. The staff of Secure 1 at Georgia Regional Hospital, all staff of Compassus Hospice, Morris Morton-ADA and Bobby Jane Ap served as an honorary escort.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Haley and Ruthie Davenport Educational Savings Account to the Copper Basin Federal Credit Union at 85 Orvin Lance Rd. Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.