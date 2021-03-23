Thomas Nunnally

Body

Thomas Garnett Nunnally, age 78, of Blue Ridge, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

He was born January 8, 1943, in Smyrna, Georgia, to the late Garnett Nunnally and Alice Nunnally. Tom retired from the United States Marine Corps. He is preceded in death by his wife, Karen Peters Nunnally, and children, Matthew Nunnally and Chantal Nunnally.

Tom is survived by his children, Douglas (Patti) Nunnally and Shannon Cates; step-son, Cameron (Ashley) West; and grandchildren, Eloise Cates, Athena Cates, Makayla Patton and Canaan West.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, March 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with Min. Keith Ritchie officiating. A eulogy was provided by Col. M.E. Nunnally (Ret. USMC).

Interment followed in the Concord Baptist Church Cemetery. Full military honors were provided by the United States Marine Corps and the North Georgia Honor Guard. The family visited with friends at the funeral home Sunday evening from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.