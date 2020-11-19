Thelma Heck

Body

Mrs. Thelma Elizabeth Heck, age 89, of Forge Mill Road, Morganton, passed away Friday, November, 6 2020, at her home following an extended illness.

She was born January 28, 1931, in Birmingham, Alabama, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Herschel Hall.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George P. Heck; and a grandson, George Jamison Heck.

Mrs. Heck was a beloved wife and mother, and loved to travel, also loved cats. She was a true homemaker and mother. She was a daughter of God.

Survivors include sons, Robert Heck of Morganton, and Donald Heck of Miami, Florida; siblings, Tom Hall of Commerce, Georgia, Bobby Hall and Mary Delrio both of Englewood, Florida; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Heck of Pimbrook Pines, Florida.

No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, make memorials donations to Whiskers.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville was in charge of the arrangements.

