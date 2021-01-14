Tammy Anderson

Body

Mrs. Tammy Sue Messer Anderson, age 54, of Blue Ridge, passed away December 28, 2020, in the Pruitt Health Care in Blue Ridge.

She was born in Copperhill, June 12, 1966. She was the owner of Crystal Clear Window Cleaning in Blue Ridge. Tammy was a free spirit and lover of nature including rocks, plants and mountains. She will be missed by so many.

Survivors include her parents, Benny and Patsy Messer, of Blue Ridge; son, Michael S. Messer of Morganton; grandchild, Micah Messer; grandmother, Bertha Foster, of Blue Ridge; sister, Melissa Chapman, also of Blue Ridge; nephews, Jesse Chapman, Joshua Chapman and Matthew Chapman; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.

Tammy’s wishes was to be cremated. A service to honor her life will be planned for a later date.

