Mrs. Susan Morris, age 76, of Epworth, passed away April 20, 2020 in Piedmont Mountainside hospital in Jasper, Georgia.

Born October 31, 1943, in Olympia, Washington, she was the daughter of the late Walter Fred and Arthur Katherine Earley Millsaps. She had retired from the Fannin County School System in administration for the food service program. Mrs. Morris, along with her husband Winfred, owned and operated Morris Auto Parts. She was a member of the Lebanon Baptist Church serving as the primary Sunday School teacher and VBS director. She had also served as a trustee and treasurer for the Millsaps Cemetery Committee since its inception.

Mrs. Morris was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Jean Morris; siblings, Charles Lee Millsaps and Betty Jo Millsaps Maney; and a daughter-in-law, Sandra Jean Farmer Morris.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Winfred Morris of the home; son, Steve Morris of Morganton; daughter, Sherry Morris of Epworth; grandchildren, Hannah Loudermilk and Michael Loudermilk; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

A private family service was held Friday, April 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Claude Mathis officiating. Music was provided by Carol Thomas, Martha Kreis and Melody Davenport. Interment followed in the Lebanon Baptist Church cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Michael Loudermilk, Tommy Morris, Raymond Morris, Terry Dillard, Randy Dillard and Rodney Weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Millsaps Church Cemetery Fund, 2060 Madola Road, Epworth, GA 30541. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, was in charge of the arrangements.