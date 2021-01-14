Steve Eaton

Body

Mr. Steven Michael Eaton, age 73, of Blue Ridge, passed away January 4, 2021, in Blue Ridge.

Born in Fannin County, he was the son of the late Joseph Milton “J.M.” Eaton Jr. and Suella Lloyd Eaton. Steve was a veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. Steve achieved the Rank of Eagle Scout as a young man and continued to serve the Boy Scouts in a leadership role in his adult years. He was a member of the Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club where he served as President. Steve was named an Honorary Lifetime Member of the Fannin County Chamber of Commerce in 2006, and was the fourth person to receive this honor which was for retired members who had demonstrated long-term service to the Chamber and the community. He was a lifetime member of the Blue Ridge United Methodist Church.

The Eaton family was instrumental in the formation of Fannin County Bank. After J.M.’s retirement, Steve became president and operated the bank until his retirement, for a total of 35 years in the banking industry. Steve also served on the Fannin County Industrial Authority for a number of years.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, infant Barry Eaton and Lloyd Eaton.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Jan Hemphill Eaton; sons and daughter-in-law, Michael Eaton, of Blue Ridge, and Tate and Casey Eaton, of Blue Ridge; grandchildren, Bryson and Brady Eaton; mother-in-law, Cylma Hemphill, of Blue Ridge; sister and brother-in-law, Robin and Wes Harris of Marietta, Georgia; and nephews, Ryan Harris and Kyle and wife Annalaissa Harris.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, January 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Thom Shores officiating. Music was provided by Journey Dent. Interment followed in the McKinney Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Paul Cochran, Bill Walden, Bill Prather, Tim Mercier, Larry Williams, Rodney Kendall, Kyle Harris, Ryan Harris, Wes Harris, Tony Patterson, Morgan Arp, Wesley McNelley and Donald Shockley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the J.M. and Suella Eaton Estate Charitable Foundation at BB&T or c/o Michael Eaton, P.O. Box 2567, Blue Ridge, Georgia, 30513.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was charge of the arrangements.