Stacy Gregory

Stacy Keith Gregory, age 51, of Copperhill, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021, in Fannin Regional Hospital.

Survivors are his wife, Tracy Gregory; sons, Hunter Gregory and Walker Gregory; mother, Martha Prince; brothers, Scott Gregory (Candace), Matthew Locklear (Tawnie), Allen Locklear and Jonathan Locklear; sisters, Charity Jones and Sara Cummings; aunts; uncles; cousins; relatives; and friends.

A memorial service was conducted Thursday, January 7, 2021, from the Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill Chapel with Scott Gregory and Matthew Locklear officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.akinsfuneralhome.com

