Shirley Rhodes

Shirley (Woot) Miller Rhodes, age 74, of Copperhill, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, December 17, 2020.

She was born in the Isabella community to the late George and Madelyn Miller.

She retired from the nursing profession in 2005 after over 40 years of serving her community. During her lifetime, Shirley assisted with the deliveries of over 1,000 babies. She was a loving wife, mother, and her faith in the Lord was strong. She never met a stranger. She will be sorely missed on this earth until we meet again in Heaven.

She was preceded in death by her son, Terry Sparks; three siblings: Jerry Miller, George Junior Miller and Frankie Miller McMillan; and special caregiver, Royce Fortner.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, J.B. Rhodes; daughter and son-in-law, Kristie and Terry Gibbs, of Mineral Bluff; daughter-in-law (daughter), Carla Sparks of Bella Vista, Arkansas; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Jacob and Katie Sparks of Bella Vista; grandson, Joseph (Joey) Sparks, of Bella Vista; great-granddaughters, Haley and Karlie Sparks, of Bella Vista; nephew and wife, Dallas (Buddy) and Jennifer McMillan; great-niece, Camryn McMillan, and great-nephew, Connor McMillan all of Unaka, North Carolina.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

