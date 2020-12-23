Shirley Flowers

Body

Shirley Ann Flowers was born in Loganville, Georgia, to the late Joseph Washington Dalton and the late Ruby Mae Kirk Dalton, and she was a member of Mount Gilead Baptist Church. Shirley was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her passions were taking care of her family and crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Mr. James Arthur Flowers Sr.; her brother, Dan Dalton; and her sister, Jean Bair.

Survivors Include: sons, James Howard Flowers, Robert D. (Charolette) Flowers, Joseph Flowers, Heath (Pamella) Flowers and James Arthur Flowers Jr.; daughters, Evelyn Flowers and Penny L. (Douglas) Wishart; brother, Lamar Dalton; sisters, Theresa Dalton and Sandra Dalton; 68 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Service will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, with the Rev. Robert Flowers officiating. Interment will follow in the Van Hook Cemetery in Mineral Bluff.

The family received friends at the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home Monday, December 21, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Tuesday, December 22, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Pallbearers included Zachary Flowers, Kevin Wishart, Austin Teems, Isaac Scarlett, Joseph Flowers, Jacob Davenport ,and Rilee Flowers.

Honorary Pallbearers included all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Arrangements are entrusted to the Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge.

You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at wwwcochranfuneral.homes.com.